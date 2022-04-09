Annual Business Expo continues Saturday

EATON — The annual Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo continues at the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Center on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, and promises a wide range of exhibitors and vendors.

Grand sponsors for the Expo are Reid Health (Chamber Champion), Kettering Health (Chamber Champion), Wallace Heating and Air, Henny Penny, Premier Health, and Preble County Safety Council.

Additional sponsorship has been provided by Preble County Development Partnership, Kicks 96 Radio, Preble County Sheriff, Safari Junction, Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, New Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau, Real Roots Radio, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick, Lawn Plus LLC, Boones Power Equipment, and Apple Farm Service.

The Business Expo will feature exhibitors from a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, travel and adventure, animals, construction, automobile, technology and marketing companie — and more.

There will be food vendors on site, and a “Kids Corner” with activities for children and visits with the exotic animals of Safari Junction. An inflatable bounce house from Prestige Entertainment Unlimited is the perfect place for kids to release their energy.

Kettering Health, Reid Health, and Premier Health will offer a variety of health screenings, presentations, and resources. Kettering Health has arranged for its critical air transportation partner, MedFlight to arrive on Saturday to give attendees an opportunity to see the helicopter and meet the crew.

Food vendors on site will include Bratt Tasties, Frosty’s Catering, Papa John’s Pizza, and J&J Concessions.

In addition to the free gifts offered by vendors, guests can register for a variety of great prizes to be raffled off — including a 50” smart screen TV sponsored by LCNB Bank.

“After the challenges of the past two years, people are itching to get out and about. The Preble County Business Expo is an opportunity to not only see what Preble County businesses and organizations have to offer, but to reconnect with the community in a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Karen Moss, Executive Director of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce.

The Expo runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free thanks to the generosity of Reid Health.

Safari Junction’s live animals will again be a featured attraction in the “Kids Corner” at this year’s Expo. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_chamber9.jpg Safari Junction’s live animals will again be a featured attraction in the “Kids Corner” at this year’s Expo.