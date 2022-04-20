News briefs

Ticket Auction

Boy Scout Troop 78 will host a ticket auction Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the Toney Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of auction items along with food vendors and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the event will assist troop members in raising funds for camp. Bring a canned good item for the food bank and get five free tickets (10 ticket limit). For more information contact Stephanie Osborn at 937-789-2572

BOE to meet, hold test

The Preble County Board of Election2022 Primary Election Public Test will be conducted on Thursday, April 21, at 1 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

The BOE will conduct a regular business meeting on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. prior to the swearing-in of the May 3, Primary Election Voting Location Managers at 9 a.m. The board will continue the regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. preceding the 2022 Primary Election Unofficial Canvass. Both meetings will be conducted in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton (Preble County Courthouse.)

Road closure

Concord Road, between Ohio 725 and mailbox 3568, is closed beginning at Ohio 732 and ending at Winters Road, as of Monday, April 11, for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed approximately five weeks. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

NT Board meeting change

The April regular meeting of the National Trail Board of Education originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, has been chenaged to Wednesday, April 27, at 6.30 p.m. The meeting will be for all general purposes.

Eaton Farmers’ Market back for 2022

Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, May 7, at its usual location in the corner lot at Barron and Somers Streets. The public is invited to shop local at this weekly downtown event. The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 25. Vendors typically offer a variety of homemade items including baked goods, plants, produce, frozen meat and more. Vendors interested in participating can call Marcia Glenn at 937-839-1009.

ECS Kindergarten registration

Eaton Community Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022/2023 school year is open through May 20. Registration can be completed online at https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com./