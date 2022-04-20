April in Ohio!

Mother Nature decided to give the area another blast of wintry mix on Monday, April 18. With rain, snow and sleet showers and temperatures in the 30s and low 40s all mixing to make for a not-so-nice beginning to the week, forecasts at press time were calling for a gradual warm-up throughout the week, closing out Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 in the high 70s and 80s.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_weather1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Mother Nature decided to give the area another blast of wintry mix on Monday, April 18. With rain, snow and sleet showers and temperatures in the 30s and low 40s all mixing to make for a not-so-nice beginning to the week, forecasts at press time were calling for a gradual warm-up throughout the week, closing out Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 in the high 70s and 80s.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_weather2.jpg Mother Nature decided to give the area another blast of wintry mix on Monday, April 18. With rain, snow and sleet showers and temperatures in the 30s and low 40s all mixing to make for a not-so-nice beginning to the week, forecasts at press time were calling for a gradual warm-up throughout the week, closing out Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 in the high 70s and 80s. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald