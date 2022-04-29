Bridge in Fort St. Clair Park to be repaired

EATON — High winds earlier this month brought down a tree which damaged the replica double-barreled pedestrian bridge over Garrison Branch in Fort St. Clair.

For now, the area is surrounded by caution tape. “Parkgoers can rest assured the bridge will be repaired,” Eaton Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins reported this week.

During a Monday, April 18, Eaton City Council meeting, staff provided an update on the bridge and noted, it will be repaired. Some members had received questions from residents regarding whether the beloved park landmark would be reconstructed.

Eaton Public Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Gray reported planning for the repairs is under way and the work would be done as soon as possible.

The 25-foot bridge was built in the early 1990s and provides one access point to the park’s playground area.

