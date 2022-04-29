Search warrants lead to drug arrests

PREBLE COUNTY — An Eaton man and two men from West Alexandria were recently arrested on drug and other charges after investigations into the the trafficking of methamphetamine in the county led to two search warrants being served.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division conducted a short-term investigation after receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking at 136 North Barron Street.

During the investigation, controlled purchases of methamphetamine were made, Simpson said in a press release last week.

“On April 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment at this address. During this investigation, investigators seized approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in drugs,” the release noted.

“Investigators have arrested Kevin M. Saylor, 63, of 136 North Barron Street, Eaton. He has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated trafficking of drugs, a 4th degree felony. Investigators expect additional charges to be filed in the coming days, related to this investigation,” Simpson said in the release.

The street value of the suspected meth was estimated at approximately $1,000, according to the release.

Eaton PD’s K-9 Rossi assisted in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office also conducted a short-term investigation into suspected drug trafficking at a trailer park at 6405 U.S. 35 East, just east of West Alexandria, Simpson noted in the release.

“During that investigation, controlled purchases of suspected methamphetamine were made,” the he continued. “On April 11, deputies executed a search warrant at a trailer in the park. Recovered was suspected methamphetamine, pills, scales, and packaging consistent with trafficking in drugs and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies also seized $387 in cash.”

Deputies arrested Robert W. Fisk, 49 of the West Alexandria address, according to Simpson. He was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a 3rd degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a 3rd degree felony. He has since posted bond on those charges.

Jerry L. Kelly, 53, of West Alexandria, was also arrested and formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony and tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. He has also since been released by the court, according to Simpson.

Kelly https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_pcso_-KELLY-JERRY-LEE-IN22-0282-.jpg Kelly Saylor https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_pcso_-Saylor-Kevin-Michael-IN22-0309-.jpg Saylor Fisk https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_pcso_FISK-ROBERT-W-IN22-0283.jpg Fisk

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr