Preble County Pork Festival canceled

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has been officially canceled for 2022, as announced in a statement issued by the festival directors on their website last week.

In the announcement, the board of directors stated “The continuing rise in cost of products has made it impossible to maintain our aging equipment, purchase new equipment and continue the festival in a traditional fashion.”

In addition to the escalating prices, the board indicated the absence of volunteers has also contributed to the cancellation: “The lack of volunteers, startup cost and overhead costs have forced an uncomfortable situation for all who have dedicated time, talent, and money to the festival,” the statement continued.

To the festival’s exhibitors, the board sent a special notice informing them they will be refunded the cost they have already paid for applications. Exhibitors were told to expect their refunds in three to four weeks.

The Preble County Pork Festival has been an official event since 1970, with the first board of directors taking notes from another pork themed festival held in Tipton, Indiana. Since its establishment, the festival has generated roughly $2 million dollars in revenue for Preble County in 50 years, according to officials. The cancellation is not expected to be a permanent situation, as festival organizers said they aim to return to Preble County in 2023, when hopefully the cost of product has decreased.

For more information about the festival’s cancellation, history and volunteer work, visit www.porkfestival.org.

