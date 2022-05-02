News briefs

BOE to hold test

The BOE will conduct a regular business meeting on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. prior to the swearing-in of the May 3, Primary Election Voting Location Managers at 9 a.m. The board will continue the regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. preceding the 2022 Primary Election Unofficial Canvass. Both meetings will be conducted in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton (Preble County Courthouse.)

Eaton hydrant flushing set

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows city staff to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing hot water heaters at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in homes. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Public Works Division at 937-456-7157.

Two ‘Breakfast at the Lodge’ meals in May

The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, May 14. This month, the lodge will also serve during the citywide garage sales on Saturday, May 7. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.

Eaton Farmers’ Market back for 2022

Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, May 7, at its usual location in the corner lot at Barron and Somers Streets. The public is invited to shop local at this weekly downtown event. The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 25. Vendors typically offer a variety of homemade items including baked goods, plants, produce, frozen meat and more. Vendors interested in participating can call Marcia Glenn at 937-839-1009.

ECS Kindergarten registration

Eaton Community Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022/2023 school year is open through May 20. Registration can be completed online at https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com./

Monroe Alumni gathering

The 99th Monroe Alumni gathering will be held Saturday, June 11, in the National Trail H.S. Cafetorium. Honored classes are 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. Registration, socializing and a silent auction of Monroe memorabilia begins at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to help with trays. Reservations are $25 per person, should be made by May 27 and a donation to the scholarship fund may be included. Anyone who attended or taught at Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Filbrun Wright at 937-336-0669.

Jackson Alumni gathering

All Jackson High School, Preble County, Ohio alumni are asked to “save the date” of Saturday, June 18, at National Trail School for the annual gathering. For more information, contact Ann Benham Boyd (1967) at [email protected], or call or text 765-238-8895.