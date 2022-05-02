TVS hosts dinner for senior citizens

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South High School hosted a free dinner for senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District area on Tuesday, April 26, in the school activity center. The dinner opened with live music performed by members of the high school band, who covered hit jazz classics by Frank Sinatra and others.

According to staff members, they received roughly 44 dinner reservations.

“The last time this event was held was in 2019. So, we didn’t have it in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic. With the restrictions easing up and all of that, we felt comfortable posting the event again, for the seniors in our community.” said Erin Utsinger, who was overseeing the dinner. Regarding the importance of events like these, Utsinger noted, “I feel like the school is really the heart and the hub of West Alexandria. So, it’s nice when we can do community events to let people know what’s happening within the school, but then just bringing people together to enjoy fellowship.”

School principal Derek Flatter welcomed guests with prayer and also took a moment to give special thanks to Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alexandria Lions Club, and West Alexandria Kiwanis Club, who donated to the event.

Guests attending the TVS senior citizen dinner https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_TVS-Dinner-5.jpg Guests attending the TVS senior citizen dinner Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Guests attending the TVS senior citizen dinner were treated to a meal and entertainment. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_TVS-Dinner-4.jpg Guests attending the TVS senior citizen dinner were treated to a meal and entertainment. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Erin Utsinger is pictured attending to guests at the TVS Senior Dinner. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_TVS-Dinner-2.jpg Erin Utsinger is pictured attending to guests at the TVS Senior Dinner. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

