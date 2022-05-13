PCHS hosting cruise-in

EATON — On Sunday May 22, the Preble County Historical Society is hosting its 2nd Annual Classic Car Cruise-In from 3-6 p.m. Parking begins at 2 p.m. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles are all invited to join in. This is a free event and open to the public. The PCHS will also be celebrating the Washington Motor Car’s 100th Anniversary with a cake cutting at 4 p.m. There will be a food truck and prizes. The event will take place at the PCHS, located at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton, off Ohio 122. The car featured here is owned by Joe Schmidt from Morning Sun, and was featured at the cruise-in last year, according to organizers.

