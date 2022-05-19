News briefs

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, May 16, Concord Road is closed between Wilkinson Road and Wyatt Road approximately 10 weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes 5864 and 6112. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 with questions.

BOE to meet

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. for the certification of the 2022 Primary Election Official Canvass. Both meetings and official canvass will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton. The board will also conduct its regular monthly business meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 9 a.m. in the board’s office.

Upcoming road closure

Four Mile Valley Road, beginning at Morning Sun Road between mailboxes 10594 and 10541 and ending at Terrace Road, is closed for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, May 9, for a box culvert pipe replacement.

ESC meeting location change

The location of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board’s May regular monthly meetingscheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed. The meeting will now be held at the Preble County ESC Alternative School, 201 East St. Clair Street, Eaton.

Monroe Alumni gathering

The 99th Monroe Alumni gathering will be held Saturday, June 11, in the National Trail H.S. Cafetorium. Honored classes are 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. Registration, socializing and a silent auction of Monroe memorabilia begins at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to help with trays. Reservations are $25 per person, should be made by May 27 and a donation to the scholarship fund may be included. Anyone who attended or taught at Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Filbrun Wright at 937-336-0669.

Jackson Alumni gathering

All Jackson High School, Preble County, Ohio alumni are asked to “save the date” of Saturday, June 18, at National Trail School for the annual gathering. For more information, contact Ann Benham Boyd (1967) at [email protected], or call or text 765-238-8895.