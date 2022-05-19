County student art show returns

EATON — The Preble County Educational Service Center brought back the annual countywide art show Wednesday-Thursday, April 20-21, for a successful two-day event focusing on the talents of students in grades kindergarten through 12th.

The works of art were pieces the students had worked on from the beginning of the school year through April, according to organizers. The show was held in the gymnasium at the Eagles Point complex in Eaton.

“This evening was all about honoring all of our artists within our five local school districts,” PCESC Superintendent Shawn Hoff said.

“We chose to do one larger event instead of two separate events, that run a longer time span. This year with the event being two evenings, we were able to pack things in and display artwork from elementary all the way through high school,” Hoff said. “That allowed the young artists to be able to see what can be produced as they move on, and allowed the older artists to even see the things that our younger students are doing.”

The show’s location was a plus too, according to Hoff. “It was great to have the opportunity to have the event here at Eagles Point,” he said. “It’s a great venue for the displays. It created a kind of gallery to walk through and see all the different levels. It just turned out to be a great event.”

“We’ve got a lot of great compliments on the setup of the show and the quality of the artwork,” he added. “We will gain some feedback from all of our art teachers and look to that for planning as we go forward into next year.”

The show marked the return of the event following the pandemic. “It’s been a great opportunity this year to bring the countywide art show back after COVID, to give all of our students an opportunity to be recognized for their talents — for all of our teachers to be able to have the work of their students on display,” Hoff said. “I think it brings them great pride to to be able to have their students’ artwork recognized.”

Hoff went on to thank Eagles Point and the staff for their help with the show. “I also want to thank Laura Cottingim, Michelle Taylor, Mike Corcoran and Harold Niehaus, for pitching in to get everything set up and ready to go for the evening,” he said of the ESC staff. “That allowed for a great showing and turnout.”

Student participants displaying artwork during the show included:

Tri-County North Elementary

Lylah Davis (K), Adelynn Freiberger (K), Regan Davis (K), Kenlee Brown (K), Lylah Bilby (1), Hudson Arnett (1), Cheyenne Fraley (1), Mila Preston (1), Lucy Wiegand (1), Leah Puchalski (2), Lilyan Ross (2), Peyton Drewry (2), Jocelyn Lemaster (2), Jovi Ditmer (3), Hayden MtCastle (3), Layne McCloud (3), Brooklyn Flora (3), Carlee Kemp (3), Ryan Knife (4), Chloe Thompson (4), Eli Bruns (4), Stella Parris (4), Evelynn Rector (4), Ava Ullmer (4), Kaelyn Shepard (4), Wynston Flora (5), Siarah Buell (5), Abigail Heltsley (5), Alayna MtCastle (5), Dylan Wagoner (5), Garrett Brown (5) and Kanoa Garcia (5).

Twin Valley South Elementary

Sebastian Albrecht (K), Kooper Cole (K), Sterling Howard (K), Cora Kuykendoll (1), Rayne Mattlage-Lehr (1,) Cheyenne Eason (3), Jude McKee (3), Brynlee Unger (3), Hudson Arndts (4), Malachi Burns (4), Ariel Cole (4), Hayden Oda (4), Emma Owen (4), Gigi Cain (5), Sophia Childs (5), Juan David Dozal (5), Payton Elswick (5), Brooklyn Koeller (5), Kamryn Metzger (5), Breckyn Murray (5), Dawson Noble (5) and Audrey Oda (5).

Bruce Elementary (Eaton)

Madeline Browning (3), Bently Scott (3), Jessica Roberts (3), Stella Widerspin-Sayer (3), Uriah Deacon (3), Annebelle Larsh (3), Autum Walter (3), Holt Keating (3), Ellie Auspaugh (3), Katie Proeschel (3), Eric Manning (4), Quentin Bean (4), Landon Nickel (4), Jordyn Duncan (4), Adeline O-Banion (4), Rebecca Gifford (4), Korbin Arnold (4), Landin Osepchuk (4), Rylie Buach (4), Madison Benge (4), Lilly Rossi (5), Baily Graham (5), Eli Williams (5), Maren George (5) Liam Olterman (5), Olivia Johnson (5), Holden Rose (5), Abigail Browning (5), Billy Beare (5), VickyRay Hensley (5) and Hailey Adams (5).

Preble Shawnee Intermediate School

John Pegg (5), Loren Geise (5), Amelia Duskey (5), William Ridgway (5), Johnna King (5), Elly Price (5), Amaya Clark (5), Callie Duckworth (5), Lyrix Karns (5), Kylie Via (5), Nic Koelblin (5), Charlotte Gingerich (5) and Joslyn Childress (5).

Eaton Middle School

Liora Winter (6), Amiyah Jones (6), Landen Schaeff (6), Breann Smith (6), LillyAnn Richardson (6), Emma Hittle (6), Raya Ahmed (6 ), Bryson Blaylock (6), Allie Redick (7), Alli Davis (7), Alexandra Wenning (7), Nicole Eiler (7), Isabella VanDyke (7), Eva Roberts (7), Kyra Gilbert (7), Bella Rios (7), Maycee Adams (7), Michael Fomin (7), Emma Pierce (7), Brynlee Hamilton (7), Braeden Borgwardt (7), Kailynn Brubaker (7), Ally Bowling (7), Addison Hopkins (7), Jasmyn Collins (7), Barry Newman (8), Cameron Hall (8), Cassie Daugherty (8), Hunter Webb (8), Addison Morningstar (8), Paiten Brierly (8) and Sophia Kinnett (8).

National Trail Middle School

Christian Rutan (6), Tobi Miracle (7), Jenna Deaton (7), Alana Welz (7), Taylor Lawson (8) and Molly Hall (8).

Preble Shawnee Middle School

Gracie Back (6), Susie Duskey (6), Haylee Eppard (6), Riley Jones (6), Alexis Leach (6), Greenlee McReynolds (6), Myra Niehoff (6), Rylee Capps (8), Maxine Clark (8), Maddy Cornett (8), Bree Dalton (8), Zowy Davidson (8), Nora Feck (8), Kiyah Frazier (8), Trent Geise (8), Jon Hamblin (8), Angel Harris (8), Shelby Lane (8), Lexi Lebsack (8), Jaysa Lewis (8), Cassie Lykins (8), Brianna Matheny (8), Sallie Montgomery (8), Brody Morton (8), Heaven Plymale (8), Zoey Rose (8), Cooper Shrout (8), Rylee Taylor (8), Conner Young (8).

Twin Valley South Middle School

Katie Clopper (6), Ross Garber (6), Maleah Winburn (6), Dakota Carder (6), Dylan Landis (6), Madelyn Moreland (6), Madison Lambert (6), Hailey Turpin (6), Haelee Smith (6), Dakota Allison (7), Ryliee Caldwell (7), Dustin Miller (7), Alyssa Griffin (7), Kelsie Maggard (7), Evan Day (7), Parker Howard (7), Kynnlee Metzger (7), Adisen Rojo (7), Mya Hundley (7), Chloe Moreland (7) and Maddi Pope (7).

Eaton High School

Harmony Atkinson, James Baker, Aaliyah Bane, Karoline Clevenger, Delaney Deaton, Haley Larsh, Karma Mohamed, Brian Proctor, Chloe Shaffer, Abbigail Tuttle and Grace Witt.

National Trail High School

Lillian Allen, Lily Bowerman, Benjamin Browning, Lillyan Burghy, Leah Jonas, Elizabeth Kieffer, Paige Lee, Jennie Mackie, Madison Palmer, Marianna Palmer, Mariah Phillips, Evan Porter and Allison Whitesell.

Preble Shawnee High School

Stevie Baker, Mackenzie Bowling, Maleigha Buchanan, Katie Church, Bethany Collett, Emma Fields, Niya George, Jasmine Hacker, Caylee Hatmaker, Lillian Hensen, Kimberly Hill, Katelyn Holsapple, Colby Jesse, Emily Kennedy, Stephanie Leventen, Mekinna Little, Madison Lyall, Lizzie Measdors, Hannah Miller, Trinity Moore, Gabriel Myers, Aunaliesa Newhart, Marissa Phipps, Ally Rike, Landon Ronto, Summer Rose, Emily Shields, Ashlynn Smith, Austin Tackett, Ana White, Valerie Whitson, Dariann Willoughby and Jada Wolfe.

Tri–County North High School

Ethan Boone, Aspen Craig, Cora Earnst, Leinani Garcia, Gavin Hawkins, Jessica Isaacs, Madison Matthews, Kyra McCloud, Jill Miller, Katie Simpson, Madison Terry, Rilee Terry, Emie Van Oss, Chris Waddle, Trinitie Woolwine and Lee Wyrick.

Twin Valley South High School

Valen Burkett, Aaron Cole, Madison Cole, Allie DeLong, Danielle Denlinger, Cole Garza, Taylor Helling, Miranda Hunter, Elli Hurst, Abby McGuire, Peyton Pitcox, Athena Quigley, Rylee Ray, Grace Robinson, Pearle Rollyson, Mina Roosa, Rebecca Shindledecker and Lynnlee Voge.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

