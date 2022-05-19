Witt honored as ‘Senior of the Year’

EATON — The second Tuesday in May, every year, Preble County Council on Aging Inc. celebrates older Americans by hosting a Senior Day Celebration. This year was the first year since 2019 in-person festivities took place. The event was held on Tuesday, May 10.

“The COVID outbreak canceled 2020’s celebration and in 2021, a drive-through event was the best we could do,” PCCOA Executive Director Shelley Ratliff said in a recent press release.

“But in 2022, we were back and here to stay,” she notd. “Over 300 people attended and enjoyed live music by the Silvertones, free activities, free lunch and fabulous door prizes. The major sponsors of the day were Reid Health Alliance Reid Health and Medicare Resource Center, Gordon Food Service, Preble Home Health, Lawn Plus. Special thanks goes out to all of the vendors and a special thank you to the Preble County Engineer’s office for grilling our food.”

Deborah Witt was honored as the Preble County Outstanding Senior of the Year. According to Ratliff, Witt’s nominator wrote: “She is a member of the Camden CFW Women’s Auxiliary and has been active 15-plus years. In addition, she was an officer a few years in that organization. She is an advisor for the 4H at the Preble County Fair. She works with kids and has done so the past 20-plus years. This person works and helps at the Camden Food and Fish Pantry. She has been there for 3-plus years. In addition, she has helped and volunteered for many other things — the Camden Carnival, the Black Walnut Festival, and the Pork Festival at the Ice cream booth for 20-plus years. She helped with the Christmas Parade and the committee, BC Saddle & Horse Association for 20-plus years, and the Ohio Horse Committee for 25 years.

The nomination continued, “She has been very invaluable in many areas and donating her time in this community for many years. She also drove her spouse to the Thursday Night Dance — I Dance My Way, when he became ill with cancer and poor eyesight. She would set up his equipment and take it down. That allowed her spouse to play longer and continue enjoying music. He was a member of the Silvertones band that played at those dances. He enjoyed playing for the seniors and was a very talented musician. The band really misses him. He passed in November 2021 and this wonderful woman continues to make a difference in Preble County by continuing her venture of volunteering in all different aspects.”

Witt’s name will be added to a plaque of past recipients which is displayed at the Preble County Courthouse, Commission Office.

During the presentation portion of the day, Katie Harper from the Ohio Attorney General Office spoke about Senior Scams. Her presentation was followed by the PCCOA’s Annual Meeting. Jim Thomas and Steve Bruns were honored as they completed two full board terms and Rhonda Gebhart and Darrien Kynard were accepted as new board members.

The day ended with door prizes from the vendors and two grand prize televisions donated by Lawn Plus, according to Ratliff.

Deborah Witt was honored as the Preble County Outstanding Senior of the Year during the Preble County Council on Aging’s Senior Day Celebration on Tuesday, May 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_Senior-Center.jpg Deborah Witt was honored as the Preble County Outstanding Senior of the Year during the Preble County Council on Aging’s Senior Day Celebration on Tuesday, May 10.