McQuiston retires from Park District seat

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Park District announced last week the retirement of PCPD Commissioner Tom McQuiston on May 6.

McQuiston has served as commissioner of the Preble County Park District for over 17 years, from 2005 to 2022. According to a press release from the PCPD, he will continue to be involved with the agency as a volunteer.

“Park District Commissioners Jeff Sewert and Steve Simmons, honor and thank Tom for all of his efforts in helping to improve the Park District. They wish him joyous days and adventure in this next chapter of life. Tom was loved and will be greatly missed,” Director Mindy Davidson said in the release.

The Preble County Park District is currently developing its second Preble County park at Devil’s Backbone, located west of Camden on Ohio 725. Trail work is under way, creating two hiking trails throughout the property. Herbert and Patricia Wagers donated the Devil’s Backbone property and their son, Herb Wagers, continues to be involved in developing the park in honor of his parents, Davidson noted.

The Preble County Park District Board meets the first Friday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Eaton City Municipal Building, 328 N. Maple Ave., Eaton. The next meeting will be Friday, June 3. The public is welcome to attend.

Tom McQuiston is pictured at the Preble County Park District’s Garber Nature Center. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_5-6-22-Commissioner-Tom-McQuiston-Retirement.jpg Tom McQuiston is pictured at the Preble County Park District’s Garber Nature Center. Pictured are Steve Simmons, Preble County Park District Vice President/Commissioner; Tom McQuiston, and Jeff Sewert, PCPD President/Commissioner. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_5-6-22-Commissioners-Steve-Simmons-Tom-McQuiston-Jeff-Sewert-2.jpg Pictured are Steve Simmons, Preble County Park District Vice President/Commissioner; Tom McQuiston, and Jeff Sewert, PCPD President/Commissioner.