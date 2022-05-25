News briefs

College Corner Board of Education holding special meeting

The College Corner Local Schools Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:15 p.m., in the College Corner Union Elementary Conference Room. The purpose of the meeting will be for the board to interview candidates for an anticipated board member opening.

ESC meeting location change

The location of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board’s May regular monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed. The meeting will now be held at the Preble County ESC Alternative School, 201 East St. Clair Street, Eaton.

PMG hosting Memorial Day Service

Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center and Cemetery, West Alexandria, will host a Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 29, from 2-4 p.m., at the cemetery located at 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. The service will feature music by the Price Family, Pledge of Allegiance and reflection by Jimmy Price as well as a closing prayer by Rev. Marvin Knobloch. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to enjoy light refreshments in the community center located inside the funeral home. Guests will also have the opportunity to write words of encouragement to be sent to those currently servicing our country. Flags will be placed on each veteran’s grave honoring their service. Staff will be on hand to assist visitors in locating gravesites as needed and have the opportunity to meet Derek and Eshelle Bales, owners of Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center and Cemetery. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact the office by calling 937-839-4476.

Road closure

Beginning Monday, May 16, Concord Road is closed between Wilkinson Road and Wyatt Road approximately 10 weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes 5864 and 6112. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 with questions.

National Trail summer hours announced

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 27-July 29. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 27-June 14. The ES and MS Office will be closed from June 15 until July 29. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 27-July 29. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information or questions, call the district office at 937-437-3333, extension 106.

Monroe Alumni gathering

The 99th Monroe Alumni gathering will be held Saturday, June 11, in the National Trail H.S. Cafetorium. Honored classes are 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. Registration, socializing and a silent auction of Monroe memorabilia begins at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to help with trays. Reservations are $25 per person, should be made by May 27 and a donation to the scholarship fund may be included. Anyone who attended or taught at Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Filbrun Wright at 937-336-0669.

Jackson Alumni gathering

All Jackson High School, Preble County, Ohio alumni are asked to “save the date” of Saturday, June 18, at National Trail School for the annual gathering. For more information, contact Ann Benham Boyd (1967) at [email protected], or call or text 765-238-8895.