Preble County Comic Con this weekend

EATON — After a two-year hiatus, Preble County District Library the Preble County Comic Con returns this Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Star Theatre, located at 310 North Barron Street in Eaton.

Everyone is invited is invited to brush up on their comic books, movies, television, and pop culture knowledges as fans of all ages can compete in the cosplay contest, submit original artwork for the Community Art Display, play games, take pictures with Star Wars characters, and more.

Preble County Comic Con is free for all attendees.

“We are so excited to bring back the Preble County Comic Con,” said Sarah Tozier, Eaton Branch Library Manager and Youth Services Manager. “This will be a fun way to kick off our annual Summer Reading Challenge, give the community a chance to gather over common interests, show off their creativity, and have a good time.”

This year’s Comic Con welcomes some new and returning vendors, including the Art of Stephen Baker, Dark Crescent Studio, The Gaming Goat, and Jim and Dan Comics. There will also be tabletop gaming with Darkhold Games, superhero training for the little ones with Dixon Dance Xpress, cosplay contest, community art displays, games, and more. Making an appearance is the 501st Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of Star Wars fans who wear replica costumes of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, bounty hunters and other characters from the Star Wars universe.

The Comic Con will feature a cosplay contest with winners chosen from two age groups: 0-13 years and 14 years and older. Pre-registration is available at the Eaton Branch Library. Costumes from all genres are acceptable, as are original characters. Only handmade or hand-assembled costumes will be allowed. Pre-styled accessories are permitted, such as wigs, shoes, and props, but the library strongly encourages handmade accessories. All contestants are encouraged to bring a reference photo or drawing of their character for the judges. Weapons and other dangerous items are prohibited, and all costumes must follow the library’s code of conduct (no nudity or offensive language).

Kids, teens, and adults are also invited to submit fan art for our Community Art Gallery during Comic Con. Fanart from all genres, including anime, books, movies, or TV shows, are acceptable. Each piece of art must be library appropriate. All ages are welcome to submit, and art must be submitted to the Eaton Branch Library for approval by June 2. Artists can pick up their creations beginning on Monday, June 6.

Tag photos and videos online with the hashtag #PCCC2022 to share this year’s Comic Con experience. For more information about Preble County Comic Con, visit the PCDL website at preblelibrary.org/events/return-preble-county-comic-con.

