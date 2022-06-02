West Alexandria Village Council appoints new police chief

WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria Village Council met on Monday, May 16, to select a new chief of police to replace Chief Tony Gasper, who is retiring from law enforcement.

Council made the unanimous decision to hire Sergeant Eric Stevens to the office of Chief of Police, effective June 1, 2022. Sergeant Stevens was sworn in by Mayor Jeff Hickey during the meeting, and will assume the role with a salary of $46,000 dollars per year, with benefits, on the appointed date.

West Alexandria Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the third Monday of each month, at 7 p.m at 8 Marty Lane in the EMS Building.

Mayor Hickey swearing in Sergeant Eric Stevens. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_Mayor-Hickey-Appointing-Chief-Stevens-1.jpg Mayor Hickey swearing in Sergeant Eric Stevens. Mayor Hickey congratulating Chief Eric Stevens. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_Mayor-Hickey-Appointing-Chief-Stevens-2.jpg Mayor Hickey congratulating Chief Eric Stevens.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13