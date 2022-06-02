Suspects identified, arrested

EATON — Thanks to assistance from the public, investigators identified and arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for a residential burglary which occurred on May 9, in the 100 block of Quinn Road, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Deputies arrested Katherine Steele, 33 and Justin McTeer, 39, both at large, Simpson reported in a press release last week. Both suspects were charged in Eaton Municipal Court with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and theft, also a fifth-degree felony.

“Steele and McTeer had been arrested in Montgomery County on unrelated charges and were transported back to Preble County on May 16,” the press release noted. Steele remains in the Preble County Jail.”

“McTeer posted bond on his charges and was released from jail that afternoon,” the release continued. “Within minutes of being released from jail, McTeer is believed to have stolen a pick-up truck from a Marathon gas station on North Barron Street in Eaton. The truck was reported to have struck several mailboxes before crashing in the 5200 block of Lexington Road, east of Eaton. Further investigation found that McTeer initiated a physical confrontation with a passer-by who had stopped just after the crash to check on the driver. It is also believed that McTeer was attempting to take the vehicle from the passer-by. Deputies arrived within minutes of the crash and McTeer fled on foot. McTeer was quickly detained and arrested.”

McTeer was lodged in the Preble County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of robbery, pending the filing of formal charges. The Eaton Police Department is handling the investigation related to the theft of the vehicle.

“We sincerely appreciate the tips that we received by many people which allowed us to positively identify the suspects in the original burglary investigation,” Sheriff Simpson said.

Last week, McTeer was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with crimes including two counts second degree robbery; two third degree robbery; two counts grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies; assault, a first degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor and two counts criminal damaging or endangering, second degree misdemeanors.

McTeer appeared in court and bond was set at $100,000 cash. He remained in custody at the Preble County Jail at press time.

