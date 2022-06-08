News briefs

National Trail summer hours announced

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 14. The ES and MS Office will be closed from June 15 until July 29. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333, extension 106.

TCN summer hours announced

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 6 through July 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4. The week of July 4, TCN will be will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. For the remainder of that week, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1. For more information, call the District Office at 937-962-2671.

Road closure

Beginning Monday, May 16, Concord Road is closed between Wilkinson Road and Wyatt Road approximately 10 weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes 5864 and 6112. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 with questions.

Monroe Alumni gathering

The 99th Monroe Alumni gathering will be held Saturday, June 11, in the National Trail H.S. Cafetorium. Honored classes are 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. Registration, socializing and a silent auction of Monroe memorabilia begins at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to help with trays. Reservations are $25 per person, should be made by May 27 and a donation to the scholarship fund may be included. Anyone who attended or taught at Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Filbrun Wright at 937-336-0669.

Jackson Alumni gathering

All Jackson High School, Preble County, Ohio alumni are asked to “save the date” of Saturday, June 18, at National Trail School for the annual gathering. For more information, contact Ann Benham Boyd (1967) at [email protected], or call or text 765-238-8895.