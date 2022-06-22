Eaton schools gearing up for summer projects

EATON — The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education met on Monday, June 13, to discuss summer projects for the school and other topics.

An update on Miami Valley Career Technology Center was given by board member Terry Parks.“The construction phase at the CTC has gone into full summer schedule,” Parks said. “Now they don’t have to worry about interrupting the kids or making too much noise.” According to Parks, some of the construction at MVCTC will be done by this coming school year.

Board member Ben Myers presented the parks report for the board. “The [Main Street Aquatic Center] pool is open and it is going to be very busy this week. The YMCA supplies the lifeguards there. They are also running the concessions this year, which is different from in the past. They were struggling to find somebody to do that. And the ‘Y’ was able to hire enough teenagers, college kids to run them through the summer.”

Myers continued in his report, “We’re still working on disc golf at the Fort [Saint Clair State Park]. We met with the cross-country coaches to make sure when they put in the baskets, s0 they’re not in the way of the cross country meets.”

Superintendent Jeff Parker presented his report about projects going on at the school. According to Parker, the band and choir rooms have been painted and are awaiting new carpet.

“It’s also happening over here at East [Elementary School],” Parker added. “If you walk in those offices, you’ll see that the floor is torn up. Painting and carpet in the library and in the second grade classrooms [will be coming soon].”

Parker went on, “As you know we’ve done some preliminary work at the track. The board has approved that the track will be completely resurfaced.”

“The sand and gravel pits in the north long jump had been dug up because there was a tile issue and they had to dig that out, and it was determined that the tile for the pivot that goes under the track and the turf drainage wasn’t working,” he continued. “So, new tiles have been put in and new tile that drains to a ditch line was added.”

“Out here at the track, the East track, our maintenance crews have begun removing the rubber track material from that old track. Through the years that track had materials become detached from the asphalt base that was causing trip hazards, and we know we have kids that go out there.”

Parker also mentioned Community of Faith Church Pastor Matt Superka had reached out to the school and asked if there was any volunteer work they could do as a part of an initiative they have entitled “I Love My Community.”

Parker noted, “They’ll be doing some working during the evenings — doing some landscaping, some pressure washing, and some painting to help us out. So, we’re extremely appreciative of that.”

The board also recognized several students’ success. The Eaton High School FFA Chapter was recognized for numerous academic contests and commended for their outstanding performances in competition. The Eaton High School Concert Band students were recognized for their “Superior” rating at the OMEA State Adjudicated Large Group Competition.

The school’s track and field regional qualifiers and the track and field state qualifiers were recognized, as was the Eaton baseball team for being SWBL Champs, District Champs, and Regional qualifiers.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling 937-683-4056.

