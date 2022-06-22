PC Junior Fair Royalty crowned

LEWISBURG — Kendall Miller and Drew Michael were crowned Preble County Jr. Fair Queen and King on Saturday, June 18.
Miller is a proud Eaton Eagles senior and has been a part of Junior Fair/4-H for nine years. At Eaton High School she participates in varsity softball, basketball and the Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter. She is a Freshman Focus mentor, is in National Honor Society, and is a lifeguard at Hueston Woods State Park.
According to Miller, she was driven to run for queen after watching her cousin Aubrey South (Stevenson) become queen. “I did it moreso to come out of my comfort zone, and I’m proud that I have done this to push myself,” she said.
According to Miller, having the younger kids look up to her is important, as members of the fair royalty are meant to be role models for the next generation coming into the Junior Fair/4-H scene.
Michael is also a proud Eaton Eagles senior and has been in Junior Fair/4-H for 11 years. Michael participates in Eaton varsity football, the Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter, is a Freshman Focus mentor, and does cooking and grilling competitions such as “Kitchen Boss.”
Michael was glad to achieve his goal of becoming king to inspire younger kids, and is proud of this special accomplishment in his life. “Just to become someone future generations — boys — can look up to, be inspired by,” he said of his reason for wanting to be king. “I look at the king as one of the highest things I can get at the Preble County Fair.”
According to Miller and Michael, they are both excited for fair week. They will be present as role models, represent Preble County at other fairs around Ohio, and will be handing out ribbons during the fair shows.
Also crowned on Saturday were first and second runners-up for king and queen, and non-livestock and livestock species royalty. Those selected included:
First Runner-up King — Trevin Brandenberg
First Runner-up Queen — Bailey Jerdon
Second Runner-up King — Zane Owens
Second Runner-up Queen — Sonia Friend
Beef Queen — Mikayla Henning
Beef Princess — Piper Campbell
Canine Queen — Emma Bergliegler
Dairy Queen — Ava Niehoff
Dairy Princess — Addyson House
Goat Queen — Abbie Bryant
Goat King — Mason Nuse
Horse Queen — Peyton Cole
Horse King — Haven Johnson
Horse Princess — Bailey Garnett
Horse Prince — Beau Garnett
Lamb/Wool Queen — Anna Barney
Nutrition, Textiles, and Arts Queen — Natalie Osswald
Pork Queen — Miranda Ott
Poultry Queen — Josey Meeks
Poultry King — John Bryce Osborne
Rabbit Queen — Lillian Bailey
