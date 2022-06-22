PC Junior Fair Royalty crowned

LEWISBURG — Kendall Miller and Drew Michael were crowned Preble County Jr. Fair Queen and King on Saturday, June 18.

Miller is a proud Eaton Eagles senior and has been a part of Junior Fair/4-H for nine years. At Eaton High School she participates in varsity softball, basketball and the Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter. She is a Freshman Focus mentor, is in National Honor Society, and is a lifeguard at Hueston Woods State Park.

According to Miller, she was driven to run for queen after watching her cousin Aubrey South (Stevenson) become queen. “I did it moreso to come out of my comfort zone, and I’m proud that I have done this to push myself,” she said.

According to Miller, having the younger kids look up to her is important, as members of the fair royalty are meant to be role models for the next generation coming into the Junior Fair/4-H scene.

Michael is also a proud Eaton Eagles senior and has been in Junior Fair/4-H for 11 years. Michael participates in Eaton varsity football, the Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter, is a Freshman Focus mentor, and does cooking and grilling competitions such as “Kitchen Boss.”

Michael was glad to achieve his goal of becoming king to inspire younger kids, and is proud of this special accomplishment in his life. “Just to become someone future generations — boys — can look up to, be inspired by,” he said of his reason for wanting to be king. “I look at the king as one of the highest things I can get at the Preble County Fair.”

According to Miller and Michael, they are both excited for fair week. They will be present as role models, represent Preble County at other fairs around Ohio, and will be handing out ribbons during the fair shows.

Also crowned on Saturday were first and second runners-up for king and queen, and non-livestock and livestock species royalty. Those selected included:

First Runner-up King — Trevin Brandenberg

First Runner-up Queen — Bailey Jerdon

Second Runner-up King — Zane Owens

Second Runner-up Queen — Sonia Friend

Beef Queen — Mikayla Henning

Beef Princess — Piper Campbell

Canine Queen — Emma Bergliegler

Dairy Queen — Ava Niehoff

Dairy Princess — Addyson House

Goat Queen — Abbie Bryant

Goat King — Mason Nuse

Horse Queen — Peyton Cole

Horse King — Haven Johnson

Horse Princess — Bailey Garnett

Horse Prince — Beau Garnett

Lamb/Wool Queen — Anna Barney

Nutrition, Textiles, and Arts Queen — Natalie Osswald

Pork Queen — Miranda Ott

Poultry Queen — Josey Meeks

Poultry King — John Bryce Osborne

Rabbit Queen — Lillian Bailey

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_1ru.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_2ru.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Also crowned on Saturday were non-livestock and livestock species royalty. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_all2.jpg Also crowned on Saturday were non-livestock and livestock species royalty. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_bailey.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_barney.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_bergbigler.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_bryant.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_campbell.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_cole.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 2022 Jr. Fair Court was announced on Saturday, June 18 at the conclussion of the Jr. Fair King and Queen contest. This year’s court includes (left to right) Zane Owens, Second Runner-up King, Sonia Friend, Second Runner-up Queen, Kendall Miller, Queen, Drew Michael, King, Bailey Jerdon, First Runner-up Queen, and Trevin Brandenberg, First Runner-up King. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_court.jpg The 2022 Jr. Fair Court was announced on Saturday, June 18 at the conclussion of the Jr. Fair King and Queen contest. This year’s court includes (left to right) Zane Owens, Second Runner-up King, Sonia Friend, Second Runner-up Queen, Kendall Miller, Queen, Drew Michael, King, Bailey Jerdon, First Runner-up Queen, and Trevin Brandenberg, First Runner-up King. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_former.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_garnett_ba.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_garnett_be.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_henning.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_house.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_johnson.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_kq1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_kq21_2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_meeks.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_niehoff.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_nuse.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_osborne.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_osswald.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_ott.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Kendall Miller and Drew Michael were crowned Preble County Jr. Fair Queen and King on Saturday, June 18. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_kq_kq2.jpg Kendall Miller and Drew Michael were crowned Preble County Jr. Fair Queen and King on Saturday, June 18. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.