ODOT issues weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY: The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its weekly construction update for the week ending June 25.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — Just north of U.S. 40. U.S. 127 will be closed Thursday, June 27, between U.S. 40 and Banta Road for up to 30 days. Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 40, Ohio 726, Ohio 722 in Darke County and U.S. 127. All work associated with the project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

Ohio 122 culvert replacement — Between Halderman and Quaker Trace roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2022.

Ohio 177 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between the Butler/Preble County line and the Indiana State line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

Ohio 725 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between Indiana and the western corporation limit of Camden. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

U.S. 35 bridge rehabilitation — On U.S. 35 at Elkhorn Road. Single-lane closure will be in place daily, and traffic will be maintained with a temporary signals through late August. All work associated with the project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

U.S. 127 bridge maintenance — Over Swann-Beatty Road, between Camden College Corner Road and Ohio 744. Single-lane restrictions may be in effect during daylight hours, and traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones, and/or flaggers during hours of operation. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2022.