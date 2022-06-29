News briefs

National Trail summer hours announced

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. The ES and MS Office will be closed from until July 29. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333, extension 106.

TCN summer hours announced

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4. The week of July 4, TCN will be will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. For the remainder of that week, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1. For more information, call the District Office at 937-962-2671.