‘Elevate Eaton’ public kick-off meeting scheduled

EATON — “Elevate Eaton” is a project the City of Eaton is taking on to develop a modern comprehensive development plan for the entire community. The city is working with representatives of Local Gov Consultants LLC to complete the plan, according to officials.

A comprehensive plan is a long-term guide for future development, redevelopment, and reinvestment which looks out 10 to 15 years in the future. The intent of the plan is to provide a vision on which future decisions can be based, including — but not limited to — capital improvements, investment and reinvestment opportunities and regulatory changes related to the physical, economic, and social development of the city, according to officials.

The vision and recommendations of the plan will be driven by input from residents, property owners, and business owners who will have multiple opportunities to participate in the plan throughout the course of the project, according to city officials.

At its Monday, June 20, meeting, Eaton City Council established a steering committee to work closely with the consultants to craft a plan which is tailored to the City of Eaton’s needs and resources.

All residents, business owners, leaders, and stakeholders will have an opportunity to engage in this process at multiple times and in a variety of methods. Pete Bales and Wendy Moeller of LGC spent time at the recent Downtown Eaton Community Fun Fest visiting with attendees. Bales and Moeller will be heading up the work of the steering committee and facilitating the project and its related public meetings.

The City of Eaton will be hosting a public kick-off meeting on Thursday, July 28, to provide more information on the Elevate Eaton project and to invite attendees to participate in interactive discussions about the future of Eaton. The meeting will be held at the Eaton Youth Center, 306 Seven Mile Drive, from 6-8 p.m.

“We hope to engage a wide range of residents and business owners at the upcoming public meeting,” Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins said last week. “It’s everyone’s change to help make a difference in the direction and future of this city.”

Residents invited to help update comprehensive development plan

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

