Holiday weekend filled with fun, fireworks

PREBLE COUNTY — From fireworks, music and fun to cosplay activities and vendors of all sorts, families can find lots of activities close to home this weekend and early next week.

Lakengren kicks off the festivities with its celebration on Saturday, July 2, from 4-10 p.m. There will be food trucks and entertainment, capped off by the fireworks display.

Lewisburg

Lewisburg ComicCon, which began Friday, July 1, continues on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The day includes a parade at 10 a.m.. Activities at the Joy and Whimsy Depot include artist panels, a ComicCon art exhibit, a costume contest, and more. There will be an after-party, open to the public, from 8-10 p.m. Cost is $5 at the door for ages 13-adult; 12 and under free. Joy & Whimsy Depot is located at 200 W. Dayton St. Artists, talent, vendors and food will also be available at Trinity Church, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Trinity Church is located at 511 N. Commerce St.

Preble County Historical Society

The Preble County Historical Society will host its Old Fashioned Independence Day event on Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $10 parking fee (cash only.) There will also be face painting, a balloon animal artist, corn hole tournaments, 50/50 raffles and the National Guard is back with a bounce activity for the kids. The Eaton Community Band and Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. and Flat Out takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. The PCHS exhibits will also be open from 6-8 p.m. The evening will end with fireworks.

West Alexandria

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the 11th annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on Monday, July 4, from 1-7 p.m. The fireworks display will take place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Twin Valley South School grounds.

Party in the Park includes a car show which will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m.

At 9 p.m. the Lighted Parade will line-up at Salem Lutheran Church. Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, wagons, cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts, and even themselves. The parade will kick off at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10. No entrance before 6 p.m., and only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. No blankets, chairs, standing in a parking spot. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit in the football practice field. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. No pets allowed.

Hueston Woods

Hueston Woods State Park will host its Fireworks Extravaganza on Tuesday, July 5. Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be vendors, educational booths, crafts, games, prizes, and more set up at the beach. The evening will end with the big firework show which begins shortly after 9 p.m.

