Services, activities for area veterans

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxilliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected]

Eaton VFW Post 8066

Post 8066 is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesdays for Taco Tuesday and Euchre, Wednesday for Wii Bowling and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for pool league, Thursdays and Fridays for Bar Poker beginning at 4:30 p.m.; the first, second and fourth Friday for karaoke at 7 p.m., and Sunday for breakfast at 8 a.m. and open pool. The post is closed on Mondays. There is now an ATM inside. Every Wednesday will feature Larry & Phyllis on the Mic, a two-piece band.

New Paris American Legion Post 360

Post 360 is open Sundays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight. Looking for a home Post? There is always something going on at Post 360 and new members are welcome. Monthly events open to the public include: the second Saturday of every month, DJ Duo spinning favorite tunes; the third Saturday of every month, a euchre tournament, and the fourth Saturday of each month, karaoke.

Camden VFW Post 1577

The Auxlliary’s monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Post 762 is open Monday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 6-8 p.m. There is breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

Preventive Dental Program

Preble County Veterans Service Commission has a preventative dental program to promote good oral hygiene and overall health through connecting veterans with local dentists in Preble County. Services offered include: basic annual examination; basic dental cleaning; panoramic x-ray (if recommended; wing bite x-ray (if recommended; fluoride treatment (if recommended.) Should, after exam, the dentist discover other dental issues (other than root canal, braces, or crowns) PC VSC may assist with additional items on a case-by-case basis based upon treatment plan of treating dentist. If interested in utilizing this program, contact the Preble County Veterans Service Commission, 1322 North Barron St., Eaton, at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services maintains a program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. For more info, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111 or at 1322 N. Barron St., Eaton.

