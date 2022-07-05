Commissioners hear from CVB, others

EATON — During their Monday, June 27, meeting, Preble County Commissioners received reports from around the county, including from the Preble County Sheriff and Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Commissioners met with members of the Preble County CVB to receive their quarterly report. Presenting the report were 2022 President Stephanie Garrett and Treasurer Leslie Collins.

According to Garrett, the CVB has undergone recent board changes, including the retirement of former Econmic Development Director Brenda Latanza. Board member Becky Jordan resigned from the New Paris Chamber and will no longer represent New Paris for PC CVB. Jeff Sewert, a long-time valued member, also resigned from his position. The CVB is currently considering replacements for these positions.

The PCCVB is in talks with Megan and Robert Griffis, owners of RMJG Events, on how the CVB can help market the upcoming Pork Festival for 2022, which has been a tumultuous topic in the county due to its untimely cancellation, and subsequent revival for September.

The CVB’s website and social media presence is thriving recently, partly due to CVB’s connection to Tourism Ohio. CVB’s July advertising campaigns will include the Preble County Fair and Derby Days. The PCCVB is also working on their first YouTube advertisement.

The CVB looks forward to the 65th Annual International Model T Ford Tour coming to Preble County, and spending time in Eaton on July 18. Current numbers for the event are 231 cars and approximately 528 individuals.

Garrett highlighted the CVB’s major sponsorship for Downtown Eaton Inc. events for 2022, including the recent Community Fun Fest, as well as events and activities at the Preble County Historical Society.

Commissioners also received a letter from the Preble County Sheriff’s office, detailing the monthly jail report for May 2022. The report noted the lowest and highest number of female inmates during May — The lowest being five inmates, and the highest being 11.

During public participation, the commissioners heard grievances from residents of Rebecca Drive regarding sewage issues. Residents have concerns about a nearby waste water treatment plant contaminating the quality of air and soil in the neighborhood. Commissioners expressed their understanding for the concerns, but noted, due to their inability to act on them could not accommodate the residents at this time. Commissioners heard no further comments from the public.

In other business commissioners:

•Approve resolution #324-22-199, a moral obligation, and resolution #325-22-199, in relation to budget stipulations regarding land fill construction and acquisition of a new land fill scale.

•Received a letter from Judge Jenifer Overmyer informing the commission of the resignation of Heather Morton, Court Administrator, effective July 1, 2022. Commissioners thanked Morton for her service.

•Considered, approved and signed addendums to contracts with with Adolescent Oasis Inc., Choices Inc., and NECCO Inc., all of which are child placement agreements.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13