News briefs

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 a.m. for the purpose of completing appropriations for the Aug. 2, Primary Election, and any other business brought before the board. The meeting will be in the board’s office located in the Preble County Courthouse, 1st Floor, 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Public meeting set for Eaton CDP

Elevate Eaton” is a project the City of Eaton is taking on to develop a modern comprehensive development plan for the entire community. The City of Eaton will be hosting a public kick-off meeting on Thursday, July 28, to provide more information on the Elevate Eaton project and to invite attendees to participate in interactive discussions about the future of Eaton. The meeting will be held at the Eaton Youth Center, 306 Seven Mile Drive, from 6-8 p.m. To receive reminders of upcoming events and meetings and updates on the Elevate Eaton project, subscribe to the website at www.elevateeaton.com.

National Trail summer hours announced

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. The ES and MS Office will be closed from until July 29. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333, extension 106.

TCN summer hours announced

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4. The week of July 4, TCN will be will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. For the remainder of that week, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1. For more information, call the District Office at 937-962-2671.