Republican Probity Women donate quilt to Veterans Services

EATON — On Tuesday, June 28, the Republican Probity Women, a local roundtable organization based in Preble County, presented a quilt to the Preble County Veterans Services, in honor of those from Preble County who have served and fallen for the country. The quilt was sewn and donated by members of the group.

“Some of the ladies in our group are expert quilters, so we thought that this would fit the strengths of our group,” Mary Warrick, who spoke on behalf of the organization, said.

“We wanted it to be something tangible to show our appreciation to the veterans and something that people can see when they come in to show that we support them,” Warrick added.

Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar, who attended the presentation, commented, “I feel truly blessed to have such a good group of women to come together who want to serve Preble County, this being our first service project that we’ve worked on. The amount of time, and fun that we had together — we brought together a meal and pieced together the quilt, with love and care for Preble.

“We do have a couple of other service projects we’re hoping to work on in the future, and meet some of the needs that exist here in the county,” Vonderhaar said.

The quilt and a commemorative plaque will be mounted at the Preble County Veterans Services office located at 1322 North Barron Street, Eaton.

Republican Probity Women presented a plaque and quilt to Veteran Services on Tuesday, June 28. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_RPW-Quilt-to-Vet-Services.jpg Republican Probity Women presented a plaque and quilt to Veteran Services on Tuesday, June 28. The RPW also presented a plaque to Veterans Services to go along with the quilt. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_Plaque-presented-to-Vet-Services.jpg The RPW also presented a plaque to Veterans Services to go along with the quilt.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

