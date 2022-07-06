TVS hires new 7-12 principal

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Following the resignation last month of High School Principal Derek Flatter, the Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, July 1, to consider and approve the employment of a new grades 7-12 principal.

The board came to a unanimous decision to hire Douglas Dunham to the position, effective at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year on a two-year contract, pending the appropriate licensure and background check is approved.

Dunham, formerly with Fairborn Schools, has a long history of employment in education, having served in the roles of teacher, professor, superintendent, and principal multiple times throughout his career.

Board members expressed their excitement to have him aboard their educational team.

The board formally accepted the Flatter’s resignation during a Monday, June 27, board of education meeting. Superintendent Scott Cottingim read into record Flatter’s resignation letter, dated June 3, 2022: “Mr. Cottingim, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I am resigning from my position as 7-12 Principal here at TVS effective Aug. 1, 2022.”

Former principal Flatter remarked of his time with TVS, “I am extremely appreciative of my time with Twin Valley, and I am proud of the accomplishments we made in my three-year stint there.”

Flatter had no comment on his future employment or where he plans to go next in his career.

Former Principal Flatter resigns

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

