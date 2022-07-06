Three arrested following search

EATON — A search warrant executed in Eaton last week ended with the arrests of three individuals and the bomb squad being called in to investigate.

On Tuesday, June 28, at 9 a.m., the Eaton Police Department with the assistance of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug-related search warrant at 314 North Street in Eaton.

According to Police Chief Steve Hurd, multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns were located at the residence.

As a result of the search, Dale Letner, Gilbert Contreras III and Mona Hyde were arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail on drug-related charges.

Letner has been charged with trafficking in drugs (sell or offer to sell), possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, possessing drug abuse instrument(s) and drug paraphernalia.

Hyde has been charged with possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contreras III has been charged with possession of controlled subtances.

During the search of the residence, according to Hurd, a possible pipe bomb was located. The Dayton Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

The incident remained under investigation at press time.

Bomb squad called to assist