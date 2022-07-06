PCDP’s Latanza recognized for service to city, county

EATON — On Wednesday, June 29, city, county, and state officials and members of the Preble County community gathered in Eaton to congratulate Preble County Development Partnership Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza on her retirement.

During an open house in her honor, Eaton Mayor Joe Renner and State Rep. Rodney Creech presented Latanza with proclamations recognizing her for her time serving the city and Preble County.

Latanza joined the Preble County Development Partnership as Director of Economic Development on Feb. 2, 2015, bringing with her decades of experience in economic and workforce development, and nearly 20 years in the Governor’s Economic Development Office in Cincinnati.

During her tenure as Economic Development Director for the Preble County Development Partnership she has led Preble County and the City of Eaton’s development efforts in retention and expansion of existing businesses, job creation and workforce development, regional and national marketing, and has taken part in many community development activities.

Latanza recently announced her retirement, effective July 1, 2022. Former PCDP Board Chair Justin Sommer has been hired to assume the Economic Development Director role.

Pictured, left to right during an open house held to recognize her last week, are Eaton Mayor Joe Renner, Brenda Latanza and State Rep. Rodney Creech. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_brenda.jpg Pictured, left to right during an open house held to recognize her last week, are Eaton Mayor Joe Renner, Brenda Latanza and State Rep. Rodney Creech. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald