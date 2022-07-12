Model T club making stop in Eaton

EATON — The Preble County area will be the focus of an international tour next Monday, July 18, when hundreds of Model T Ford owners and their families visit as part of the The Model T Ford Club International’s 65th Model T Tour.

Based at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, the July 17-22 event is slated to bring over 230 Model T cars and approximately 530 people from across North America and overseas to Butler and Preble Counties and parts of Indiana.

There will be plenty of chances for classic car aficionados to view the Model Ts as they make their way to — and through — Preble County and descend on Eaton for the day’s lunch break and an extended visit.

The club can be seen spending the day on Monday touring Preble County’s covered bridges, with visits to Lewisburg and Eaton. After visiting the Preble County Historical Society and Lewisburg and the Dixon Branch Covered Bridge in Lewisburg Community Park, tour participants will proceed to Eaton, where they will drive through Roberts Bridge and then make their way to Eaton High/Middle School on Hillcrest Drive.

The group will be stopping for a lunch break at Eaton High/Middle School on Hillcrest Drive. Following a hot lunch provided by the Eaton Athletic and Band Boosters, they will drive through Fort St. Clair and then arrive in downtown Eaton, where they will be parking to do a walking tour downtown and visit local establishments, including businesses and the Preble County Courthouse.

The Model Ts will be downtown between 1-4 p.m., providing a chance for residents and others to check out the cars.

“Furthest car (trailered) is from Washington state,” MTFCI’s BJ Miller said. “We will have Model Ts from Canada and all over the U.S. We have guests coming from England as well.”

“Monday we will be traveling to Preble County with stops at Preble County Historical Society, Lewisburg, and Eaton and visiting many covered bridges,” Miller added. “Tuesday we will be visiting Hueston Woods on the way to the Model T Museum in Richmond, Indiana. Wednesday we will travel to Rising Sun, Indiana; Thursday we will travel to Oldenburg, Indiana, and Friday will travel to Brookville, Metamora and Laurel, Indiana.”

“We are looking forward to bringing everyone to Preble County,” Miller said. “The towns and businesses have been very welcoming to the Model Ts and we are excited to show everyone the area. We have chosen to tour the county because of the preservation of the county’s history and the local shops and businesses that are very unique. Preble County Historical Society is a wonderful hidden treasure with the displays, farm, and 1922 Washington built in Eaton. With the abundance of covered bridges and scenic backroads unusual to most areas, Preble County has been very inviting to our group.”

According to information on the Model T Ford Club International website, since 1957, the MTFCI has held an annual tour at various locations in the United State and Canada. In recent years, the tours have attracted between 400 and 600 people with 175 to 300 cars on tour.

For additional information, visit The Model T Ford Club International Inc. Facebook page or the website at https://www.modelt.org/ or contact BJ Miller at [email protected]

