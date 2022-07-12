Grand jury indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Tuesday, July 5, session:

Curtis Lee Fugazzi, 8591 Ptarmigan Ct., West Chester, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; Cameron Scott Holloway, 220 Voyager Blvd., Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Christopher Logan Dane, 458 Park Avenue, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Travis L. Marker, 315 Liberty Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Christina Cheryl Randall, 901 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, theft and theft; David Neal Morrison, 408 Elmwood Drive, Eaton, failure to Comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and complicity in the commission of an offense; Joshua Shayne Shepherd, 2453 Bushnell Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Destiny Berry, 229 N. Cherry Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine; Tonya Nichole Malinovsky, 422 Lexington Avenue, Eaton, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jacob Curtis Evans, 604 S. Main Street, Arcanum, escape, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, resisting arrest and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Mona Renee Hyde, at large,aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dale M. Letner, 314 North Street, Eaton, having weapons while under disability, with specification, aggravated possession of drugs, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia andRoschelle L. Gunsaulay, 1439 Ratliff Street, Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.