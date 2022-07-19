Camden considers changing insurance

CAMDEN — Camden Village Council held its regular meeting Thursday, July 7, to discuss a number of business-related topics for the village.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, council heard from the village’s current insurance carrier, VFIS Insurance.

During recent meetings, council has heard from USI Insurance, a provider who has appeared appealing to council members, giving cause for consideration to change the provider for the village. Representatives of VFIS advocated for their company and the relationship they have shared with Camden over the years, citing examples of claims which have been made and settled within Camden over the past decade, as well as the company’s current rates and deductibles.

Representatives from USI Insurance were present at the meeting as well and also advocated for their company, moving to debunk comments made by their competition. USI Insurance offers an insurance, “pool,” which requires applicants to“pay-in,” and from which claims are paid.

Council made no decision during the meeting regarding insurance, but will consider its options until the next meeting, where a decision will be required.

In other business:

Council approved Resolution 2049-2022, accepting the approval of estimated revenue from the county auditor for the General Operating Fund Levy, and the Police Operating Fund Levy, both of which will find their way back onto the ballot in upcoming elections. The documentation for the ballots will be reviewed at the next scheduled meeting.

Council plans to review options for the MedShip project for Camden during the next meeting, where council hopes to consider the options available to them for economic assistance to the project.

Council reviewed a drafted, non-binding, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Village of Camden and the Preble County District Library regarding the Technology Center coming to Camden. Council approved the MOU, but not unanimously. Councilman Jeff Steele voted against the MOU, stating he would first need to see the total cost of the project.

Council reviewed a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program for the Dollar General Marketplace coming to Camden, and approved the Deputy Administrator’s pursuit thereof.

Council announced the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight will be at Shank Park, Aug. 6. They also approved the funding to feed the Band of Flight members for the date established for the performance.

Camden Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the first and third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

