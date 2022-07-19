Auditor shares June financial report

EATON — During their Wednesday, July 13, meeting, Preble County Commissioners heard from Auditor Lavon Wright, who presented her monthly report for June.

According to Wright, during the month of June, the county’s General Fund receipts totaled $970,406.77.

Sales tax revenue for June totaled $664,411.58, from April 2022 sales. Local taxation came in at $45,747.80, charges for cervices at $124,339.26, interest at $24,849.79, and fines and forfeitures at $3,661.97, her report noted.

June’s 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $15,213.60 and there were no expenditures for the month.

According to Wright, June’s General Fund disbursements totaled $1,100,429.38.

Salaries, Public Employee Retirement System funds, and Medicare disbursements for June were $527,216.34.

Transfers for the month included $200,000 transferred to Children Services, and a second quarter transfer of $21,000 to OSU Extension.

Total expenditures for June, according to Wright, included those for supplies ($27,913.60,) health insurance ($99,567.90,), contract services ($177,552.59,) utilities ($12,884.90) training/travel, advertising/printing, and other expenses ($15,675.32.)

According to Wright, the General Fund began 2022 with a cash balance of $8,943,589.65 and ended the month of June with $9,610,079.

Wright explained, General Fund receipts for June 2022 were down from last year by $21,770.63; sales tax was down by $5,612.06, charges for services were down by $380.87 but interest was up by $4,666.34.

Expenditures for June 2022 exceeded what they were in 2021 by $219,552.59, according to Wright, including supplies being down by $5,004, contracted services being down $41,761, other expenses being up by $3,073, and equipment being up by $1,496.70.

According to Wright, expenses on average increased due to the $200,000 transfer to Children Services.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

