ECC celebrating 100th year

EATON — On Saturday, July 23, the Eaton Country Club will celebrate its centennial anniversary with a special tournament followed by an open house for the public.

The public is invited to the club, located at 100 Morton Road, for the Community Golf Scramble and Open House. Registration for the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and the golf scramble will kick off with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. There are limited spots available for this four-person, nine-hole blind draw scramble. Entry fee is $25. (The course will be closed all day for this event.)

The open house will be from noon-3 p.m. and will be open to the public for tours, information about memberships, and more. There will be refreshments, cake and punch, and plenty of stories to share, including speakers providing a history of the ECC.

There will also be a members-only reception Saturday evening from 7-10 p.m., to celebrate the members’ many years of dedication.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_ecc_100th.jpg

Public invited to open house