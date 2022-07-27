Time for the 172nd Preble County Fair

EATON – The first rides for the midway have arrived at the fairgrounds, and final preparations are under way for the 172nd Preble County Fair, beginning Saturday, July 30, and going through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The first Saturday of the fair, July 30, is Veterans Day, and veterans and a guest will receive free admission. There will be a veterans’ memorial service at the front gate flagpole at 11:30 a.m. Along with various scheduled livestock and other competitions, demolition derby fun will kick off at 6 p.m. in the grandstand, and the annual pie and cake auction will take place at 7 p.m. in the Produce Barn.

Ohio Colt Stakes Racing begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and at 7:30 p.m., the free straw stacking competitions will take place for more family fun.

Livestock shows will continue throughout the day Monday, Aug. 1, and new for this year is a School Bus Derby at 6 p.m. in the grandstands.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, there will be a rodeo in the grandstands at 7 p.m., and National Night Out will be celebrated at Rotary Junction with various law enforcement present from 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, is Senior Citizens Day, with seniors aged 65 and older being admitted free. Wednesday night at 7 p.m. will feature a new Monster Truck Show in the grandstands.

More than 1,000 members of 4-H and FFA will compete in the Preble County Junior Fair this year, according to Junior Fair officials.

The projects to be exhibited are the culmination of a year of work for the Jr. Fair participants, according to organizers. The 4-H projects to be displayed include everything from large and small animals to clothing, foods, and special interest projects ranging from archery, electricity, collectibles, and woodworking, to rockets, first aid, creative arts, and natural resources.

FFA members will also display large and small animals as well as shop and crop projects. Junior Fair organizers are expecting approximately 1,500 animals, 50 food projects, 15 clothing projects, and more than 100 miscellaneous projects to be on display throughout the eight-day exhibition. Animal species to be exhibited will include poultry, dairy cattle, goats, beef, rabbits, sheep, swine, llamas, alpacas and horses, and even dogs.

For more information and Jr. Fair schedules, check out the special Junior Fair Preview section inserted in this edition of The Register-Herald.

The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_fair_promo1.jpg The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_fair_promo2.jpg The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_fair_promo3.jpg The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_fair_promo4.jpg The 172nd Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_fair_promo5.jpg

Fair begins Saturday, July 30, runs through Saturday, Aug. 6

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.