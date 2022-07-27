Local heroes honored

EATON — During a Monday, July 18, City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Renner and council recognized Breyden Boston, Peyton Orr, Jennifer Orr, Mackenzie Wert and Larry Lewis for their actions public safety officials say saved the life of a Preble County resident trapped in his burning truck following a crash on Friday morning, July 8.

Mayor Renner read the proclamation and presented copies to each of the honored individuals.

The proclamation noted:

“On the morning of July 8, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and tree in front of the Orr’s residence, and the truck came to rest on its side, with the driver trapped inside. Hearing the crash, Breyden Boston and his brother Preston Orr, along with friend Makenzie Wert and their mother Jennifer Orr, rushed outside to find the crash.”

Renner continued, “A fire had begun in the vehicle by this time, Breyden and Preston began lifesaving measures, hitting the windshield with rocks to break and remove it, and retrieving a knife for the occupant to cut away his seatbelt; and once they had room to pull the occupant out, they attempted to do so but his leg was caught, and Jennifer and Makenzie began to help pull the occupant of the truck out of the vehicle.

“A passerby named Larry Lewis stopped and began to help as well, despite the dangerous heat of the fire which completely melted away the sole of his right shoe while he was pulling the driver out,” he read.

“They were able to free the occupant, identified as Mike Worley, and moved him to safety before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames,” the proclamation noted.

“Therefore, now be it resolved that I, Mayor Joe Renner, on behalf of the City of Eaton, do hereby wish to honor and recognize Breyden Boston, Peyton Orr, Jennifer Orr, Makenzie Wert and Larry Lewis for their heroic actions taken to help save the life of fellow Preble County resident Mike Worley, on Friday, July 8, 2022,” Renner read.

“As we arrived, we had flames probably 40 feet in the air coming from the vehicle,” Eaton Fire & EMS Chief Brian Smith told council. “Pretty hot, pretty intense. But the vehicle’s driver, Mike Worley, he was already out of the vehicle, probably 100 yards from the vehicle — and these folks here went in and pulled him out of the vehicle before it fully erupted.”

Chief Smith presented each of the individuals with EFD challenge coins to commemorate their actions.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson was also on hand to recognize them on behalf of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

“I just want to say thank you to each of you for what you did — the bravery and the fact that Mr. Worley is still alive today because of the actions that you’ve taken,” Simpson told the five individuals. “So, on behalf of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and my office, each of you will receive this Lifesaving Award. It’s in recognition of your actions which were directly responsible for the saving of human life. So we say thank you and job well done.”

“I think today, we see people who would just as soon take a video of something and drive by as help. You did what needed to be done and more than likely saved Mike’s life,” Mayor Renner added.

In other business, council:

•Heard from representatives of the Ohio County Commissioners Association, Palmer Energy and Preble County Commissioner Adam Craft regarding electric and natural gas aggregation programming which could save residents on their utility bills. Council will review the available information and decide whether to put aggregation before city residents on a future election ballot.

•Was advised by Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Gray during his report, railroad officials had contacted him regarding the Main Street railroad crossing. Railroad crews will begin much-needed repairs on the crossing the week of Aug. 8.

During a Monday, July 18, Eaton City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Renner, Eaton Fire & EMS Chief Brian Smith and Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson honored Breyden Boston, Peyton Orr, Jennifer Orr, Mackenzie Wert and Larry Lewis for their heroic actions following a crash on Friday morning, July 8. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_eaton_council.jpg During a Monday, July 18, Eaton City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Renner, Eaton Fire & EMS Chief Brian Smith and Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson honored Breyden Boston, Peyton Orr, Jennifer Orr, Mackenzie Wert and Larry Lewis for their heroic actions following a crash on Friday morning, July 8. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton recognizes 5 for life-saving actions

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.