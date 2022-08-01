Gratis demolition project beginning soon

GRATIS — Gratis Village Council met on Thursday, July 14, to discuss a demolition project and other village business.

Council approved an engineering agreement with Mote & Associates Inc., for a storm outlet project at 8 Ada Doty Street, and accepted a proposal from Mark Clapper for $27,500 for demolition of the structure at 8 Ada Doty Street. A representative from Mote & Associates explained the project, including replacement of the water lines in that area.

Funding for the project will have to be through a loan. Mote & Associates are looking at available options for the village, some with zero percent interest and others with a low two or three percent interest rates. There will be more information about the loan provided at the next council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Several council members voiced concerns about when the project would start and the effect it would have on the area. Mote & Associates explained the project will not begin until the loan is completed and the engineering agreement is signed.

In other business:

•Joan Vance presented the EMS report in which she explained the department was struggling to employ people. Many first responders work long shifts and they are short staffed, according to Vance. Vance voiced her concern this will cause many people to get “burnt out.” Suggestions were made to solve this problem, such as hiring more people or making part-time employees full-time on day shift. Vance and her staff plan to sit down and budget a solution so the department can function properly. To help solve this problem, Gratis EMS will be using a state-funded program for emergency EMS staffing.

•The fire department is in need of a new valve switch for the fire engine, according to officials. Council approved the purchase of a switch at a cost of $300. In the last six to seven days prior to the meeting the engine leaked about 250 gallons of water, according to officials.

•Council approved the purchase of an AC switch, AC resister, AC dryer, alternator belt, rear rotors, rear brake pads, wiper blades, washer fluid, and antifreeze totalling $783.05 for the police department’s Crown Victoria cruiser.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.

