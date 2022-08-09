EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office hosted National Night Out with officers at the Preble County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“This is the first time we’ve taken part in National Night Out,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said. “Obviously it runs during the fair each year; we were approached and asked if we would set up down here. So, the goal is to really just interact with the residents and the fair goers, let them meet the Sheriff’s Office and those who are serving them. It’s the residents we are serving — that’s kind of what we’re after here.”

National Night Out gives citizens a chance to speak and mingle directly with members of law enforcement to learn more about the service they provide to the community, as well as the goals of safety and well-being they aim to achieve.

Simpson also expressed the importance of being accessible to the public, and the willingness and enthusiasm of the Sheriff’s Office to be available at the fair. Also in attendance were Chief Deputy Mike Spitler and State Representative Rodney Creech.

National Night Out aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Residents in neighborhoods throughout Eaton and across the nation spent Tuesday evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout the state and country hosted a variety of events like block parties, cookouts, visits with police, and other anti-crime activities. Officers with the Eaton Police Division and both EPD K-9s spent the evening visiting six neighborhoods across the city.

