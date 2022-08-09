News briefs

Railroad crossing closure

Norfolk Southern Railroad has advised city officials the Main Street railroad crossing in Eaton will be closed Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 12, for repairs. Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

Upcoming road/bridge closure

Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, Four Mile State Line Road will be closed between Toney Lybrook Road and Concord Fairhaven Road for a full bridge replacement for six weeks. No traffic will be allowed. This closure is on Four Mile State Line Road specifically between mailbox #8837 and Toney Lybrook Road. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Twin Valley Community Picnic

The annual Twin Valley Community Picnic for families in the Twin Valley Community Local School District is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5-8 p.m. in West Alexandria. There will be informational tables, and old fashioned games for children of all ages. Attendees will get to meet and learn about a few animals from Valley Exotics Zoo, enjoy balloon twisting from Lucky the Clown, meet the new Twin Valley South School staff, the 2022 high school fall sports teams, and the marching band. Hamburger or hot dog meals will be available for $2. Raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the evening. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5.

Road closed

Georgetown Verona Road is closed between Ohio 503 and Rockridge Road approximately four weeks for pipe replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes #4401 and #4505. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 for additional information.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.