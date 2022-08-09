Eligibility expanded for utility assistance program

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday, July 27, announced that more Ohioans are now eligible for electric and natural gas assistance from the Ohio Department of Development and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

Gov. DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with PUCO to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent. The Ohio Department of Development has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service, and PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” said Governor DeWine. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

PIPP helps eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. Utility payments are based on a percentage of the monthly household income and are consistent year-round. Customers that make their payments on-time and in-full may have the balance of their bills eliminated.

The new income levels are: household of one, up to $23,782.50; two,, up to $32,043.50; three, $40,302.50; four, up to $48,562.50; five, up t $56,822.50; six, up to $65,082.50; seven, up to $73,342.50, and eight, up to $81,602.50.

There are approximately 4.5 million regulated electricity customers and 3 million regulated natural gas customers in Ohio.

An overview of available energy assistance programs, can be found on the Governor’s website. PIPP eligibility, enrollment, and other assistance program information is available on the Development’s website or by visiting energyhelp.ohio.gov.