Farm Bureau awards scholarships

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Farm Bureau recently announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.

PCFB is honoring five students with scholarships of of $1,000 each.

Jared Dunn of Camden is a graduate from Preble Shawnee High School. Jared is graduating from Edison State Community College with a degree in agribusiness and continuing to The Ohio State University.

Kacy Osswald of Eldorado is a graduate of National Trail High School. She is currently attending Ohio Northern University majoring in Early Childhood Education.

Madison Hundley of West Alexandria graduated from Twin Valley South High School. She has plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands majoring in Biology.

Megan Roell of Camden is a graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. She currently is attending Wilmington College majoring in agriculture business with a concentration in communications. Skyler Ward of New Paris is graduating from National Trail High School, she will be furthering her education at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, majoring in Animal Science and competing on the livestock judging team.

Preble County Farm Bureau extends its congratulations to each of the recipients and wishes them the best of luck as they further their education.

