Grand jury indictments

EATON — During a Monday, Aug. 1, session, a Preble County Jury issued the following indictments:

Michael Ray Burkhart, 10795 Hoel Road Camden, receiving stolen property; Ethan F. Flick. 198 Emerick Road. New Madison, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Jeremy Kirk Hembree, 100 N. Main St., Eldorado, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it; Larry Joe Harshbarger, 9 Savage Dr. Hamilton, burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, petty theft, petty theft, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

Also: Kevin M. Creech, At Large (c/o Preble County Jail) assault, assault and aggravated menacing; Timothy D. Moore, 161 Pebble Creek Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, domestic violence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Ray Harper, 8923 U.S. 35 Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James D. Singleton, 10020 Greenbush Road Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marihuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Eugene Wright, 4772 Wilberham Drive, Middletown, possession of cocaine with specification, trafficking in cocaine with specification, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; David Moore, 1021 Richmond Avenue, Dayton, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and possessing criminal tools; Keyshawn Maurice Russell, 2134 Wesleyan Road, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Also: Eric C. Lewis, 525 W. Cumberland, Apt. 1C Lewisburg, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeffrey Deloney Brown, 377 S. 8th St. Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability with specification and possession of heroin.

Also: Dustin B. Brock, 1350 Dusty Lane, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and possession of marijuana.