Lewisburg fire department hires new employees

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council welcomed new members of the Lewisburg Fire Department and Emergency Unit during its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Fire/EMS Chief BJ Sewert came to council with two recommendations for hiring new employees. The first was Jacob Isaacs.

Isaacs was recently formally sworn in as a part-time Lewisburg Police officer but has since changed directions and is going to begin working with the Lewisburg Fire Department.

The second recommended employee was Delaney Shively. Shively shared her experience in EMS with council. “I went through Sinclair’s EMS when I was in high school, through the College Credit Plus program.”

Council members spoke highly of Shively, including Mayor Marsha Jones. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Delaney in the FFA and also with the park,” Jones said. “She’s just an outstanding, ambitious young lady, and we’re very fortunate to have her in our community.”

Council approved Chief Sewert’s recommendations unanimously.

In other business:

Mayor Jones reminded council Congressman Warren Davis will be coming to the village on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The congressman will be going to Cargill and would like to meet with the village leadership.

Chief Sewert asked council for permission to post an ad for a full-time fire/EMS position due to the resignation of one staff member.

Susan Laux spoke to council about the 2021 audit and explained there will be a state auditor coming to the village for approximately three months.

Laux also informed council she is working on a grant for the walking path, for general surface repairs. The grant application is due in November but the work for the walking path will be done at a later date due to the colder months.

Due to Tri-County North Schools hosting a dedication for the new track and field, council voted to change the date of the next meeting from Thursday, Aug. 18, to Tuesday, Aug. 16, so all village council members and staff can attend the dedication.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.

