Camden extends sidewalk project into 2023

CAMDEN — Camden Village Council met Thursday, Aug. 4, for its regularly scheduled meeting, during which a sidewalk replacement project was discussed.

Councilwoman Debbie Hickman expressed her concerns during the old business segment of the meeting.

“I want to talk about the sidewalk project. Since we voted to start it back up, a lot of things have happened in our economy. Such as gas, groceries, tap and electric, etc. I was wondering how everyone felt about possibly extending that into next spring?”

As it turned out, all council members voiced they had been entertaining the same, if not similar ideas. Mayor Toni Keesler remarked council had “no idea” the economy would turn when casting the vote to resume the project, and asserted council has sympathy for the village residents during these fiscally taxing times.

“I just feel like it would give people more time, time for thinking of ways to get the money. We can’t cancel it. It’s already been marked. Plus, we have two thirds of the town done, it’s not fair to those two thirds to tell the last third they don’t have to do it,” concluded councilperson Debbie Hickman.

Council voted unanimously to extend the project, to take place no later than Labor Day of 2023, giving village residents an extension through winter of 2022.

In other business: The United States Air Force Band of Flight was slated to perform Saturday, Aug. 6.

Camden Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the first and third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13.

