Drugs seized during traffic stop

EATON — An Indiana woman was arrested late last month after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamines.

On Thursday, July 28, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at U.S. 127 and Interstate 70 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

“During the stop, criminal indicators were observed,” Simpson reported in a press release. “A Camden PD K-9 unit responded to the stop and alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, approximately 1.6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was located in the driver’s area of the vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle, Holly R. Jump, 38, of Milton, Indiana, was arrested and housed in the Preble County Jail. She was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on Friday, July 29, with charges including aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; expired license plates, a minor misdemeanor, and driving under suspended license, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jump appeared in Eaton Municipal Court and has since posted bond.

