Sale of Champions yields $35,000 in profits

EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair Sale of Champions took place in the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 5, with a spectacular turnout. The auction netted a combined total of nearly $35,000 with the highest individual animal sold going for the price of $4,500.

Mike Dare kicked off the auction by welcoming those gathered and introducing the auctioneers for the event.

“I want to thank you for being here today at the 2022 Preble County Fair. It’s kind of hard to believe we’re here at sale day already, but we are,” Dare said. “We’ve got a lot of good help to get us through today. It’s a big day, we’ve got a lot of sales, and we’re glad to have all this top-notch help.”

Dare continued to introduce Matt Dixon, Billy Payton, John Muncy, John Kramer, Jon Carr, Bob Roach, and Lucky Montoya as the vociferous auctioneers for the event.

Before the auction kicked off, the National Anthem was sung by local harmonizers, Something Good. The Sale of Champions commenced directly after.

Champion of Market Broilers was Kasen Cole, who sold his animal for $4,500 to Logan Deeter and Somerville Bank.

Reserve Champion of Market Broilers was Zack Miller, who sold his animal for $2,000 to Henny Penny.

Champion of Market Turkeys was Joesy Meeks, who sold her animal for $2,000 to Reed Health Care and Skyline Chili.

Reserve Champion of the Market Turkeys was Jillian Overmyer, who sold her animal for $1,900 to Vonderhaar Farms.

Champion of the Market Rabbits was Josey Meeks, who sold her animal for $2,500 to Mary Bullen.

Reserve Champion of the Market Rabbits was Brett Dotson, who sold his animal for $2,000 to Herchel’s Auto and Towing Service.

Champion of the Market Goats was Boston Stapleton, who sold his animal for $1,500 to Eagle Fence and Construction Inc., the Lunsford family, and others.

Reserve Champion of the Market Goats was Makayla Morris, who sold her animal for $1,500 to Stapleton Farms, and Zach and Autumn Stapleton.

Champion of the Market Hogs was Emma Helsinger, who sold her animal for $2,600.

Reserve Champion of the Market Hogs was Madison Morgan, who sold her animal for $1,600 to Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery and others.

Also auctioned was a hog donated by Rick and Jan Buehner and sons to the Junior Fair Board for the annual auction. The animal was sold for $4,000 to Congressman Warren Davidson, State Senator Steve Huffman, State Representative Rodney Creech, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, Prosecuting Attorney Marty Votel, Preble County Recorder Jeanne Creech, Preble County Treasurer Brenda White, Preble County Engineer Kyle Cross, Preble County Clerk of Courts Brionne Reynolds, Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright, Preble County Coroner Mark Vosler, the Preble County Board of Commissioners, the Senior Friends of 4-H and the Preble County Senior Fair Board. All proceeds of the sale are donated to the Junior Fair program.

Champion of Market Beef was Mackenzie Neal, who sold her animal for $3,000 to C. Harris Trucking LLC and Harris Cattle Company LLC.

Reserve Champion of the Market Beef was Kale Weadick, who sold his animal for $2,700 to Steinke Tractor Sales Inc., LC&B National Bank, and others.

Champion of the Market Lamb was Haley Davidson, who was also the Reserve Champion of Market Lambs, who sold her first animal for $1,500 to various local businesses, and her second animal for $1,400.

Though the auction yielded profitable results, some exhibitors were sad to part with their livestock, which they have tended and nurtured for several seasons.

“I’m telling you what, when you see a young child come in here and they shed a few tears, that means they shed some sweat this spring and summer,” remarked auctioneer Roach.

Roach also took a moment to honor Jay Unger, who has not missed the Preble County Fair in 70 years, and was not in attendance for the auction.

Jane Marshall with Ohio Agri-Women supplied refreshments and hosted a hospitality table for the event, and also gave away two $2,000 Agri-Women scholarships to young women with interests in agricultural employment.

Among those in attendance at this year’s sale were the Preble County Commissioners, State Rep. Creech, and many of the Preble County Fair’s local sponsors who have attended the event consistently throughout the years and are largely to thank for this year’s success, according to officials.

Market Beef Champion Mackenzie Neal parts ways with her animal. Market Lamb Champion, Haley Davidson, was emotional over the sale of her beloved goat.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057 and follow on Twitter @NathanHoskins13

