Commissioners recognize ‘Child Support Awareness Month’

EATON — On Monday, Aug. 1, Preble County Commissioners declared August Child Support Awareness Month and presented a proclamation to Directors Sandra Green and Becky Sorrell and the staff of the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA.)

Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar read aloud the proclamation, “Whereas we recognize the well-being of Ohio’s children and families rely on adequate financial support, and whereas we recognize and commend the efforts of those parents who are committed to fulfilling their moral financial and legal obligations, to provide the support; and whereas we recognize that non-custodial parents sometimes face barriers, meeting their obligations and some requires service and assistance to do so.”

The proclamation continued, “We acknowledge that providing an effective child support enforcement system requires the commitment, leadership and collaborative efforts of our courts, government agencies, parents and legislators. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby proclaim August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month, embracing the statewide theme that support is key, acknowledging the efforts of our local child support enforcement agency, and encouraging all citizens whose lives are impacted by the need to provide support to a child to join the efforts to improve the lives of our children and families of Preble County.”

In a press release, CSEA explained, “Ohio’s Child Support Program provides services to over one million children in our state. County Child Support Agencies work diligently to ensure that these children receive financial support for a better future. The Child Support program encourages responsible parenting, family self-sufficiency, and child well-being. Agencies provide services to locate parents, establish parentage, establish child support and medical support orders, collect, and distribute child support, modify orders when circumstances have changed, and enforce orders that are not being paid.”

According to the release, county child support agencies “provide services to families of all types, from divorcing parents to unmarried parents, to caretaker relatives, to children in the foster care program, and others, regardless of family income.”

Locally, officials noted, the Preble County Child Support Agency administers 2,520 cases and collects over $6 million in child support each year.

“Support is key for children to grow up happy and strong. Please contact your county child support agency if you have questions about child support,” the release concluded.

By Callista Kisling [email protected]

Reach Callista Kisling at 937-683-4056.

