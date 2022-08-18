ODOT provides project updates

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its project update for the week ending Saturday, Aug. 20.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing — From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Single-lane closures will be in effect in either direction for paving, nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following day.

In addition, intermittent ramp closures and restrictions may be in effect during the overnight hours.

Ohio 122 culvert replacement — Between Halderman and Quaker Trace roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2022.

Ohio 122 bridge rehabilitation — Between the western corporate limit of the village of Gratis and Ray Road, over a tributary of Aukerman Creek. Ohio 122 is closed through mid-August, approximately Aug. 19, and traffic will be detoured via Ohio 122, U.S. 35 and Ohio 503. All work is scheduled to be completed by late summer.